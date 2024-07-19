Breaking: Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival
Nation & World News

Mexican president calls Donald Trump 'a friend' and says he'll warn him against closing border

Mexico's president has called Donald Trump “a friend,” and says he will write the former U.S. president a letter to warn him against pledging to close the border or blaming migrants for bringing drugs into the United States
FILE - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, and President Donald Trump give a news conference before signing a joint declaration at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020. Mexico’s president called Trump “a friend” Friday, July 19, 2024, and said he will write the former U.S. president a letter the next week to warn him against closing the border or blaming migrants for bringing drugs into the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, and President Donald Trump give a news conference before signing a joint declaration at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020. Mexico’s president called Trump “a friend” Friday, July 19, 2024, and said he will write the former U.S. president a letter the next week to warn him against closing the border or blaming migrants for bringing drugs into the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Updated 4 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president called Donald Trump "a friend" Friday and said he would write to the former U.S. president to warn him against pledging to close the border or blaming migrants for bringing drugs into the United States.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called Trump, president from 2017 to 2021 and again the Republican nominee for this fall's presidential election, "a man of intelligence and vision," despite Trump's repeated calls to close the two countries' border.

Mexicans were offended in 2015 when then-candidate Trump claimed that, in many cases, immigrants arriving in the U.S. illegally included "criminals, drug dealers, rapists."

And Mexico was shocked in 2019 when Trump as president threatened to close the border "for a long time" unless Mexican authorities stopped migrants from crossing. López Obrador said the two countries' economies were so intertwined that they couldn't bear a closure for even a month.

López Obrador said that in a letter he planned to send next week, “I am going to prove to him that migrants don't carry drugs to the United States,” adding that “closing the border won't solve anything, and anyway, it can't be done.”

“They wouldn't last a month with the border closed,” he said, referring to U.S. automakers and manufacturers who depend on a steady, uninterrupted supply of parts and finished products for their plants on both sides of the border.

López Obrador also addressed a growing discomfort in the United States with the massive transfer of U.S. auto companies to lower-wage plants in Mexico.

López Obrador claimed that moving auto production back to the United States “would mean that on average, each automobile sold would cost U.S. citizens between $15,000 and $20,000 more.”

Despite the frequent frictions and Trump's belligerent statements, the two leaders had an outwardly amicable relationship between 2018 and 2020, with López Obrador agreeing to use Mexico's National Guard to make it harder for third-country migrants to cross Mexico to the U.S. border. He has also done that during the current U.S. administration.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

BREAKING
Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival5m ago

Credit: John Spink

'Stranded;' Global IT outage disrupts Atlanta, airlines and businesses
10m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug trial: What happens next?

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: AP

Atlanta set to receive nearly $11 million to provide services to migrants
The Latest

Credit: AP

Blake Anderson calls investigation that led to his firing as Utah State football coach a...
6m ago
Biden pushes party unity as he resists calls to step aside, says he'll return to campaign...
9m ago
US appeals court allows EPA rule on coal-fired power plants to remain in place amid legal...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Republicans in metro Atlanta cheer Trump on final night of convention
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Tennis, Bob Ross class
Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone