Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mexican navy training vessel hits New York's Brooklyn Bridge

A Mexican navy ship has hit the Brooklyn Bridge during a promotional tour in New York City, the top of its mast brushing the iconic span as it sailed through the East River
A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kyle Viterbo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kyle Viterbo)
Updated 9 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican navy ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday during a promotional tour in New York City, the top of its mast brushing the iconic span as it sailed through the East River.

The New York Fire Department press desk confirmed that authorities were responding to injuries but had no details about how many people might have been hurt or whether they were on the vessel or on the bridge.

Eyewitness video of the collision that was posted online showed the mast of the ship, which was flying a giant green, white and red Mexican flag, scraping the underneath of the bridge. The vessel then drifted toward the edge of the river as onlookers scrambled away from shore.

The Mexican navy said in a post on the social platform X that the Cuauhtemoc, an academy training vessel, was damaged in an accident with the Brooklyn Bridge that prevented it from continuing its voyage.

It added that the status of personnel and material was under review by naval and local authorities, which were providing assistance.

“The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada,” it said in Spanish.

The Cuauhtemoc — about 297 feet long and 40 feet wide (90.5 meters long and 12 meters wide), according to the Mexican Navy — sailed for the first time in 1982. Each year it sets out at the end of classes at the naval military school to finish cadets' training.

This year it left the Mexican port of Acapulco, on the Pacific coast, on April 6 with 277 people onboard, the Navy said then.

The ship was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations, including Kingston, Jamaica; Havana, Cuba; Cozumel, Mexico; and New York.

It had also planned to go to Reykjavik, Iceland; Bordeaux, Saint Malo and Dunkirk, France; and Aberdeen, Scotland, among others, for a total of 254 days — 170 at sea and 84 in port.

A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kyle Viterbo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces hold objects believed to be debris from an Air Self-Defense Force trainer jet after they retrieved from a reservoir in Inuyama, central Japan, Thursday, May 15, 2025, following the trainer jet crash Wednesday. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

Japan starts emergency inspections on nearly 200 military training planes after crash

Key Georgia shipping channel set to get an overdue deep clean

With the help of new funding, the channel leading into the Port of Brunswick is set to be dredged to make more room for the massive ships coming in and out.

Newark problems and recent crashes put focus on air traffic controller shortage and aging equipment

The Latest

Damage to a building is seen after an explosion in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

1 person killed in explosion outside fertility clinic; police say act was ‘intentional’

15m ago

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele scores in Game 6 at Dallas after unexpected death of his father

49m ago

Severe weather leaves at least 27 dead, including 18 in Kentucky

1h ago

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.