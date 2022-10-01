ajc logo
X

Mexican navy helicopter crashes, killing 3 marines

National & World News
11 hours ago
The Mexican Navy says three marines are dead and two others are injured after a reconnaissance helicopter crashed in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy said Saturday that three marines were killed and two others were injured after a reconnaissance helicopter crashed in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco.

The Navy said in a statement that the Eurocopter craft went down during an aerial surveillance patrol. Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be a small, non-armored chopper spinning and then crashing near the town of Frontera, Tabasco.

The Navy said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The accident came two days after authorities acknowledged that the crash of another navy helicopter in July that killed 14 marines was caused by a lack of fuel.

On Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office reported that the chopper ran out of fuel following an operation to capture drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

The Black Hawk crashed July 15 in Los Mochis, a city in Sinaloa state near Mexico’s Pacific coast, hours after marines captured Caro Quintero in the mountains.

Caro Quintero was wanted for extradition to the United States for the 1985 killing of Drug Enforcement Administration agent Kiki Camarena. That extradition process continues.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that the investigation had ruled out the possibility the helicopter was downed in an attack and that the manufacturer’s analysis of the aircraft’s flight recorder concluded it ran out of fuel.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 211h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have to come from behind to beat Missouri
3h ago

Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes
13m ago
UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo
22m ago
Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
33m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
19h ago
Jimmy Carter's birthday on Saturday: 98 ways to celebrate the former president
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top