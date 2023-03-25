Mexican kid's comic Xavier López, 'Chabelo,' dies at 88

López's agent, Jessica Nevilley, said he died Saturday morning. A private funeral will be held for him later Saturday.

A U.S. citizen — he was born in Chicago to Mexican parents — López returned to Mexico with his family at a young age and trained as a doctor. But he found his calling in acting.

The comic's family wrote on his fan page that López “died suddenly of abdominal complications.”

He was survived by several children and his wife.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP