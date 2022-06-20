ajc logo
Mexican diplomat starts jostling for 2024 nomination

9 minutes ago
Mexico's top diplomat has begun the open jostling to win the 2024 nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat began the open jostling to win the 2024 nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party on Monday.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard offered his WhatsApp number for comments from the public Monday, and on Sunday he said he would start touring the country to build support.

López Obrador can’t run for a second term, but given that the Morena party was built around him, whoever the president supports would get the party’s nomination.

There are several contenders, but there won’t be any primary vote: the party will hold an internal survey to name the nominee. In the past, contenders have raised doubts about the accuracy and impartiality of the party's surveys.

Also in the running are Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Interior Secretary Adán López.

Ebrard’s political career has been dented by problems with a subway line built when he was the mayor of Mexico City.

A section of the currently-closed elevated subway line collapsed in 2021, killing 26 people. Investigations showed that construction defects played a key role in the collapse.

