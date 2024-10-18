Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes court appearance in his US drug trafficking case

Long sought by U.S. law enforcement, he was taken into custody in July after arriving in a private plane at a Texas airport with Guzmán's son, Joaquín Guzmán López, according to federal authorities. Guzmán López is facing drug trafficking charges in Chicago, and has also pleaded not guilty.

Since Zambada and Guzmán López were arrested in the U.S., their rival factions of the cartel have been clashing in the state of Sinaloa. This week, a dozen gunshots were fired at a building housing a local newspaper in the capital, Culiacan. The paper said no one was injured.

Separately, U.S. authorities on Thursday announced charges against a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder who they say runs a drug trafficking ring out of Mexico and is protected by the Sinaloa cartel.

During Friday's status conference, prosecutors told the judge that some of the evidence in the case against Zambada is classified and that his defense attorneys will need clearance, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

The judge scheduled Zambada's next court appearance for Jan. 15.

In the same courthouse earlier in the week, Cogan sentenced Genaro García Luna, Mexico's former secretary of public security, to more than 38 years in prison for taking millions of dollars in bribes to protect the Sinaloa cartel.