Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims

The Peruvian lawmakers swiftly ousted Castillo that same day and he was placed under arrest, facing investigation on accusations of trying to usurp power in violation the country's constitutional order.

Peruvian officials have said López Obrador's comments represented meddling in Peru's internal affairs.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said its embassy in Peru would remain open and operate normally, and that it had instructed Ambassador Monroy to return to Mexico.

Also Tuesday, Peru's Congress tentatively endorsed a plan to hold early elections in an attempt to defuse the ongoing national political crisis that has touched off deadly street protests since Castillo's removal from office.

The proposal, approved by 91 of the legislature’s 130 members, would push up to April 2024 elections for president and congress originally scheduled for 2026. The plan — which seeks to add one article to Peru’s constitution — must be ratified by another two-thirds majority in the next annual legislative session for it to be adopted.