Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage death

National & World News
By GISELA SALOMON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle has been sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019

MIAMI (AP) — Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019.

The sentence came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a man he struck during a traffic incident.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez announced the sentence two months after rejecting the actor's request for a new trial and upholding the guilty verdict reached by a jury in October.

The 36-year-old Mexican telenovela star, who appeared in the Netflix crime series “Yankee,” had faced a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. The judge also ordered eight years of probation, conflict resolution management and 500 hours of community service for the actor.

Dressed in a red jail uniform, Lyle looked calm and expressed repentance during the more than three-hour hearing. He has been detained since his Oct. 4 conviction.

After a week-long trial, a six-member jury convicted Lyle of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63.

Hernández, who was unarmed, suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later while hospitalized.

Lyle's lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense. They also said that there were inconsistencies in the evidence during the trial.

The road confrontation was captured by security cameras.

Lyle’s brother-in-law was taking the actor, his wife and two children to the airport. Their car passed that of Hernández, who stopped at a red light, got out and approached the driver's window of Lyle’s vehicle to claim that they had blocked his way.

According to security video footage, Lyle and Hernández got into an argument, and the actor punched Hernández in the face. Lyle claimed he was defending himself. He said that his children were terrified and that he feared Hernández had a weapon.

