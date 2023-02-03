Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage death

After a week-long trial, a six-member jury convicted Lyle of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63.

Hernández, who was unarmed, suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later while hospitalized.

Lyle's lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense. They also said that there were inconsistencies in the evidence during the trial.

The road confrontation was captured by security cameras.

Lyle’s brother-in-law was taking the actor, his wife and two children to the airport. Their car passed that of Hernández, who stopped at a red light, got out and approached the driver's window of Lyle’s vehicle to claim that they had blocked his way.

According to security video footage, Lyle and Hernández got into an argument, and the actor punched Hernández in the face. Lyle claimed he was defending himself. He said that his children were terrified and that he feared Hernández had a weapon.