Mets to put deGrom on injured list with right side tightness

DeGrom struck out six and allowed one hit. He was perfect through four innings before struggling in the fifth, when he allowed a run and walked three in an inning for just the second time in his big league career, the first since May 13, 2018, at Philadelphia. He left one inning in that game, his return from the injured list.

DeGrom is baseball's hardest-throwing starting pitcher, with 79 pitches of 100 mph or higher since the start of the 2020 season, according to MLB Statcast. Miami's Sixto Sánchez in second with 13.

Of those, deGrom reached 100 mph 42 times in the first inning alone. Sánchez is second with eight.

New York said it will announce a corresponding roster move on Tuesday.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, left, reacts before leaving the mound without throwing a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, second from left, the Mets trainer, second from right, and Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) look on. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

