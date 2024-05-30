Mets to cut Jorge López after reliever throws glove into stands following ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — Jorge López will be cut by the struggling New York Mets after the reliever threw his cap on the ground and glove into the stands following his ejection Wednesday at Citi Field.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called the outburst “not acceptable” and said it would be handled internally. López expressed no remorse for his display.

“I don't regret it,” he said. “I'm the way I am.”