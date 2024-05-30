Nation & World News

Mets to cut Jorge López after reliever throws glove into stands following ejection

Jorge López will be cut by the struggling New York Mets after the reliever threw his cap on the ground and glove into the stands following his ejection from a game against the Dodgers at Citi Field
New York Mets relief pitcher Jorge Lopez reacts after striking out St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt with the bases loaded to end the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jorge López will be cut by the struggling New York Mets after the reliever threw his cap on the ground and glove into the stands following his ejection Wednesday at Citi Field.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called the outburst “not acceptable” and said it would be handled internally. López expressed no remorse for his display.

“I don't regret it,” he said. “I'm the way I am.”

López gave up a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani late in New York's 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moments later, the right-hander was ejected for shouting at third base umpire Ramon De Jesus over an appeal ruling on Freddie Freeman’s checked swing.

López pointed at De Jesus and yelled some more, then dropped the ball and walked off the mound. He tossed his cap to the dirt just in front of the Mets' bench and threw his glove a couple of rows into the stands behind the dugout, where it was snagged by a fan.

Afterward, the Mets began the process of designating López for assignment. They will have seven days to trade or release him, or send him outright to the minors if no other team claims him on waivers.

