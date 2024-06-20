Nation & World News

Mets starter Sean Manaea took no-hitter into 6th, even after Texas scored in 1st

New York Mets starter Sean Manaea took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Texas even after the Rangers scored on the left-hander in the first inning
New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea throws a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea throws a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
37 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Mets starter Sean Manaea took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Texas on Wednesday night, even after the Rangers scored off the left-hander in the first inning.

The no-hit bid ended in the sixth, when the Rangers tied it and quickly knocked Manaea out of the game.

Texas didn't get its first hit until Robbie Grossman lined a sharp single to left with one out in the sixth. That ended a string of 14 consecutive batters retired by Manaea since walking the bases loaded before hitting a batter to force home a run in the first inning.

Grossman scored when Josh Smith doubled into the right-field corner, chasing Manaea. Wyatt Langford then greeted reliever Sean Reid-Foley with an RBI single that tied it at 3.

Manaea retired the first two batters of the game before three walks. He then bounced a pitch that hit Langford to force in a run. The inning finally ended with a fielder’s choice grounder on Manaea’s 36th pitch.

The lefty had six strikeouts while allowing three runs and two hits. He threw 61 of 95 pitches for strikes, with his only walks coming in the first.

The 32-year-old Manaea is in his first season with New York. He began his big league career with Oakland from 2016-21, then pitched a year each for San Diego and San Francisco.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

