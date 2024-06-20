Mets starter Sean Manaea took no-hitter into 6th, even after Texas scored in 1st

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Mets starter Sean Manaea took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Texas on Wednesday night, even after the Rangers scored off the left-hander in the first inning.

The no-hit bid ended in the sixth, when the Rangers tied it and quickly knocked Manaea out of the game.

Texas didn't get its first hit until Robbie Grossman lined a sharp single to left with one out in the sixth. That ended a string of 14 consecutive batters retired by Manaea since walking the bases loaded before hitting a batter to force home a run in the first inning.