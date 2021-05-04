Mets scratch deGrom because of tightness in right side

“He let us know earlier today that he had some tightness on his right side," Mets manager Luis Rojas said about three hours before game time.

“I saw him before coming to the field and he was stretching, trying to feel his right side a little bit, and that's when we started discussing whether he's going to start or not. And then we got to the point where he's not, and he's getting further tests right now and then we're waiting to see some results," h said.