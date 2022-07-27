Mets plan deGrom return next week after latest rehab start

Sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom gave up four runs on a pair of homers and threw 41 of 67 pitches for strikes. He struck out six — twice fanning Kansas City All-Star catcher Salvador Perez — and walked three in a game that began at 12:05 p.m.

“It was good to see him get to almost 70 pitches. That was a good sign,” Showalter said. “We'll get arms around it here in the next day or so, but we hope that his next outing's with us. We'll see.”

Last week, Showalter said if deGrom needed another rehab start after this one, then that's what the team would do. He said deGrom is well aware of what it takes to be ready to pitch in the majors.

The 34-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in a big league game since July 7, 2021. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then went down late in spring training this year with the scapula injury.

He's made four minor league rehab starts totaling 12 2/3 innings, two at Class A St. Lucie and two with Syracuse. He's allowed five runs — four earned — and seven hits with 21 strikeouts and four walks, hitting 100 mph on the radar gun even in his first outing.

He threw a 60-pitch simulated game in Florida during the All-Star break, then a side session Sunday at Citi Field in New York. The simulated game was pushed back two days after deGrom experienced minor shoulder soreness.

The only hits deGrom gave up Wednesday were a solo homer to Brewer Hicklen and a three-run drive to Drew Waters that sandwiched consecutive walks and two strikeouts in the second inning against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Then deGrom struck out Perez, who's rehabbing a thumb injury, for the second time and retired his final seven batters.

“His arm felt really good,” Showalter said.

