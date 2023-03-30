X

Mets place Verlander on IL with muscle strain on opening day

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
13 minutes ago
The New York Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained back muscle on opening day, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained back muscle on opening day, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team.

The Mets announced that Verlander has a low-grade teres major strain a few hours before beginning the season against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Verlander will continue throwing at moderate intensity and will undergo more scans in a week.

The club said it would have an update on the three-time Cy Young Award winner after the additional testing.

Verlander, 40, signed an $86.67 million, two-year deal with the Mets during the offseason and pitched well during spring training.

He is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, helping the Astros win the World Series with an 18-4 record and 1.75 ERA. He missed nearly all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school boys all-state basketball teams6h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC Mock Draft 2.0: Jalen Carter drops to the Falcons
2h ago

Credit: AP

Why the Orlando Arcia extension is good for the Braves
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves announce opening-day active roster
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves announce opening-day active roster
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school girls all-state basketball teams
6h ago
The Latest
Probe: Delays in district's schools awards not deliberate
2m ago
Not just Trump's VP: Pence touts time as governor, US Rep
8m ago
Arizona Dairy Queen on the hunt for missing red spoon statue
8m ago
Featured

Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
What bills from Georgia’s 2023 session will Brian Kemp sign into law?
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top