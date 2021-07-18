Mets place deGrom on IL with forearm tightness

The Mets ace first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined on Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start on Sunday. Taijuan Walker will replace him against Pittsburgh.

DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season.