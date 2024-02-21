Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is dealing with some arm fatigue after throwing at spring training

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga experienced some arm fatigue after throwing a side session during spring training.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Senga was being examined by the team's trainers. Mendoza wasn't sure at that point if they were going to get an MRI for the Japanese pitcher.

“We'll see. We've got to get with the trainers because that was late, obviously,” Mendoza told reporters in Port St. Lucie, Florida. “I've got to get more information. But he got on the mound yesterday and today he came in and just overall arm fatigue.”