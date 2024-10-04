Mets name Kodai Senga their Game 1 starter against the Phillies in the NLDS

“I think if I thought it was difficult I wouldn’t be ready,” Senga said Friday through an interpreter. “So I’m ready for tomorrow. And however much I can control my body and control how the game goes tomorrow is going to be big.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said ahead of a Game 1 workout at Citizens Bank Park that Senga is “ready to go” but declined to say how many pitches his starter could throw.

“We always had hopes,” Mendoza said. “But it's been the whole year. What made us feel comfortable with this decision was he was the one that wanted the baseball.”

Pete Alonso used a dose of pumpkin power to hit a three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning Thursday to put the Mets up for good in a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the decisive third game of their Wild Card Series.

“The rehab process, it’s been up and down, but recently it’s definitely been turning the right direction, and to bring me to this point it’s definitely gone well,” Senga said.

