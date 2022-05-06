Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single that clanked off pitcher Corey Knebel (0-2), and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double before Nimmo and Marte finished off the high point of the NL East-leading Mets' season so far.

“Just strung a lot of good at-bats together by good hitters,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

It’s the first time New York trailed by at least six runs in the ninth and won since Sept. 13, 1997, when Carl Everett hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth and the Mets went on to beat the Montreal Expos in extra innings. It was just the third time in Mets history they have come back from at least six runs down in the ninth to win, according to Elias.

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies, and Aaron Nola pitched seven sharp innings. The Phillies have lost five of six.

“That’s about as hard as I’ve been through,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “This is as tough as it gets.”

Marte also had a solo homer in the sixth.

The Mets avoided consecutive losses for the second time this season in amazing fashion, continuing the optimism in New York after a fast start.

“Nights like tonight make you realize what it can be,” Showalter said.

It looked like Nola was going to earn his second victory when the Mets came to bat in the ninth having scored just one run on three hits.

Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save in seven chances. Adonis Medina (1-0) allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

PHILLY’S FAST START

Philadelphia jumped on Taijuan Walker for four runs in the first inning.

Harper had an RBI double, J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura added RBI singles and Castellanos had a run-scoring groundout. The Phillies were helped by a costly error by shortstop Lindor on Alec Bohm’s grounder early in the inning.

Philadelphia went in front 7-0 in the fourth on back-to-back homers by Harper and Castellanos.

WALKER’S NIGHT

Walker, making just his third start due to a stint on the injured list with a shoulder injury, lasted just four innings and surrendered six earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks. All three of his outings have been against Philadelphia.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Castellanos left the game in the sixth inning after getting hit by an 86-mph changeup from Medina. Castellanos has a right wrist contusion. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day, the Phillies said.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61) is scheduled to face Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93) in the second game of the four-game set on Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Jeurys Familia pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Jeurys Familia pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets players and fans reacts after a run-scoring double by Starling Marte during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets players and fans reacts after a run-scoring double by Starling Marte during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after the Mets won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after the Mets won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, right, throws to first after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura at second on a double play hit into by Odubel Herrera during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Herrera was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, right, throws to first after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura at second on a double play hit into by Odubel Herrera during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Herrera was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches after hitting a home run against New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches after hitting a home run against New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets' Starling Marte hits a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets' Starling Marte hits a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets' Taijuan Walker pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets' Taijuan Walker pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso slides into third base to advance on a fly out by Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption New York Mets' Pete Alonso slides into third base to advance on a fly out by Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo walks to the clubhouse after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo walks to the clubhouse after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum