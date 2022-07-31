ajc logo
Mets' deGrom to make season debut Tuesday at Washington

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom pitches for triple-A Syracuse against Omaha in what could be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York's rotation, in Syracuse, N.Y., Wednesday, July 27, 2022 (Scott Schild/The Post-Standard via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will make his season debut against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, according to manager Buck Showalter

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will make his season debut against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter said before a series finale against Miami.

“His workday went well today, a light side,” Showalter said Sunday. “The plans are for him to pitch Tuesday in Washington.”

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched for the Mets since July 7, 2021. The 34-year-old right-hander was sidelined the final three months of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then was shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

DeGrom has made four minor league rehab starts totaling 12 2/3 innings, two at Class A St. Lucie and two with Syracuse. He’s allowed five runs — four earned — and seven hits with 21 strikeouts and four walks, hitting 100 mph on the radar gun even in his first outing.

“I think more than anything feeling for him and the emotions he’s going through,” Showalter said. “It’s been a long haul for him, knowing how hard he’s worked and how frustrating it’s been. You know how much he likes to compete and pitch.”

DeGrom won consecutive Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019. He is 77-53 with a 2.50 ERA in eight major league seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom walks onto the field with catcher Francisco Álvarez to pitch for triple-A Syracuse against Omaha in what could be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York's rotation, in Syracuse, N.Y., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Scott Schild/The Post-Standard via AP)

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom warms up for a rehab start for Syracuse in a minor league baseball game against Omaha Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y. (Scott Schild/The Post-Standard via AP)

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom reacts after giving up a home run while pitching for triple-A Syracuse against Omaha in what could be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York's rotation, in Syracuse, N.Y., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Scott Schild/The Post-Standard via AP)

