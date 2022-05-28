Mets' deGrom says shoulder 'completely normal,' return TBD

DeGrom said his shoulder felt normal with a couple weeks of rest. He’s had several rounds of MRIs, and his most recent imaging showed full healing in his shoulder blade. He doesn’t anticipate needing another MRI but says he’s leaving that decision up to the Mets’ medical team.

He says he doesn’t have trepidation about aggravating the stress reaction.

“You know, normally, bone heals stronger,” he said. “The last report was good, and they said it was completely healed. So now, just making sure it handles the throwing and that nothing pops up.”

The Mets, of course, have largely been fine without deGrom. They lead the NL East with a 30-17 record, even after fellow ace Max Scherzer went down this month with an oblique strain expected to sideline him for six to eight weeks.

DeGrom is signed through 2023 on a $137.5 million, five-year deal that includes a club option of $32.5 million for 2024, but he can opt out of the contract after this season.

DeGrom acknowledged that being healthy for September and October might take priority over a swift return if New York remains on track for the postseason.

“It stinks not being out there,” he said. “That’s what we love doing, competing, and haven’t been able to compete in quite some time. So that’s where it’s like, you want to go out, you want to go probably more than you’re supposed to, but then you got to look at it as, if you go too early, you’re going to end up missing more time. So it’s trying to balance all that.”

NOTES: Mets CF Brandon Nimmo had an MRI on his right wrist Saturday that came back clean, but he was held out of the lineup. Manager Buck Showalter said he expected Nimmo might get an injection, but he doesn't anticipate New York's leadoff hitter will miss significant time. ... RHP Yoan Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, and OF Nick Plummer was called up.

