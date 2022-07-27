Mets' deGrom goes 4 innings at Triple-A, pennant race next?

Sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom gave up four runs on a pair of homers and threw 41 of 67 pitches for strikes. He struck out six and walked three in a game that began at 12:05 p.m.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner could return to the Mets early next week in Washington. If he pitches Monday or Tuesday, he would be lined up on full rest to make a start in a potentially pivotal five-game series Aug. 4-7 at home against defending World Series champion Atlanta.