ajc logo
X

Mets' Cohen, dubbed MLB's new `Goliath,' gets Nimmo to stay

National & World News
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Brandon Nimmo said the promise of attempting to contend every year with the Mets is how owner Steve Cohen persuaded him to re-sign with New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo gushed Thursday about remaining with the New York Mets, who guaranteed him $162 million, and agent Scott Boras talked about the difference of dealing with new owner Steve Cohen rather than the old Wilpon regime.

“Our game needs Goliaths. We have to have Goliaths,” Boras said at the news conference for Nimmo's new deal. "You can envision Steve Cohen hanging on to the Empire State Building. It's maybe not Steve Cohen, it's maybe Steve Kong."

Seeking its first World Series title since 1986, New York is headed to a record a $350 million luxury tax payroll next year in its third season since Cohen bought the team. The Mets went on a $461.7 million spending spree early in the offseason.

Cohen's wife, Alex, sat in the front row as Nimmo, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter spoke.

“The Cohens have made very, very clear and Billy’s made very, very clear, the goal is to win here and that's a big reason why we decided to stick around,” Nimmo said. “To be able to start your career with someone, you’ll finish your career with the same team, that’s something really, really special, and not many players get to do that.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews. /hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jonathan Newton

When Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner was Parkview’s quarterback22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
4h ago

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Atlanta United to host World Cup final viewing party
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class

Credit: Danny Karnik

Julia Bergmann earns third All-American recognition
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mohammad Zaatari

UN peacekeeper killed after attack in southern Lebanon
4m ago
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Whitmer kidnap plotter
5m ago
Messi carries the weight of Argentina into World Cup final
8m ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
5m ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
7h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top