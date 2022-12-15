Mets' Cohen, dubbed MLB's new `Goliath,' gets Nimmo to stay

“Our game needs Goliaths. We have to have Goliaths,” Boras said at the news conference for Nimmo's new deal. "You can envision Steve Cohen hanging on to the Empire State Building. It's maybe not Steve Cohen, it's maybe Steve Kong."

Seeking its first World Series title since 1986, New York is headed to a record a $350 million luxury tax payroll next year in its third season since Cohen bought the team. The Mets went on a $461.7 million spending spree early in the offseason.