Mets' Alonso to try for 3rd straight Home Run Derby title

The New York first baseman was announced Monday as the first of eight participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“It's a really fun event, and it's going to be super exciting,” Alonso said before the Mets played at Atlanta on Monday night. “I have a really good plan to go into it and, again, I have just so much fun. I don't think anyone has more fun than I do, especially when it comes to this event.”