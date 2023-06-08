X

Mets' Alonso hit by pitch on left wrist by 96 mph fastball, leaves game vs. Braves, X-rays negative

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets slugger Pete Alonso left Wednesday night's game against the Braves in the first inning after getting hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Atlanta's Charlie Morton.

New York announced that X-rays were negative, and he is listed as day-to-day with a contusion.

Alonso, who leads the major leagues with 22 homers, dropped to the ground after being hit by the 96 mph fastball. He got up and walked about halfway to first base before manager Buck Showalter and a trainer came out to tend to him. After a short meeting, Alonso walked off the field.

He was replaced by Tommy Pham as a pinch-runner. Pham played left field in the bottom of the first and Mark Canha took Alonso's spot at first base.

Alonso, who is batting .231 with 49 RBIs, was booed in pregame introductions and before his at-bat after shouting at Braves starter Bryce Elder, "Throw it again, throw it again, please! Throw it again," a night earlier following his long homer in a 6-4 loss to the Braves.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

