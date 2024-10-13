Mets add McNeil to NLCS roster while Dodgers drop Vesia and Rojas, add Kiermaier and Honeywell

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff McNeil was added to the New York Mets' roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after recovering from a broken right wrist.

Pitcher Alex Vesia and infielder Miguel Rojas were left off the Dodgers' roster for the series set to start Sunday while outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and pitcher Brent Honeywell were added after they sat out the NLDS.

McNeil's wrist was broken Sept. 6 when hit by a pitch from Cincinnati's Brandon Williamson. McNeil returned to action this weekend for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League. He went 1 for 4 with a walk while playing second base on Friday and 1 for 5 with an RBI single while playing right field on Saturday.