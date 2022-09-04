ajc logo
Mets ace Scherzer says he's fine, on track for next start

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer looks on in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer looks on in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

National & World News
8 hours ago
New York Mets ace Max Scherzer said he was feeling fine Sunday, a day after he exited after a start after five innings because of fatigue on his left side

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Max Scherzer said he was feeling fine Sunday, a day after he exited after a start after five innings because of fatigue on his left side.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner remained on schedule to start Friday night for NL East-leading New York at Miami.

Scherzer missed almost seven weeks earlier this season with a left oblique injury.

Of this fatigue, Scherzer offered a chuckle.

“It’s kind of like everywhere except the oblique,” he said before the Mets' 7-1 loss to Washington.

Scherzer came out after 67 pitches Saturday against the Nationals. The 38-year-old righty allowed one run and three hits, striking out five and walking one. He got a no-decision in a game the Mets later lost 7-1.

Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 20 starts in his first season with the Mets. He has struck out 153 in 127 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

