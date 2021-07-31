Mets ace deGrom (elbow) expected out until September

It’s the second IL stint of the season for deGrom, who missed two weeks in May with a sore right side, but the fifth known injury he’s battled. DeGrom exited consecutive starts in May with a sore right flexor and a sore shoulder.

With deGrom sidelined, the Mets’ rotation will be led by Marcus Stroman, the only starter to take every scheduled turn this season, and Tylor Megill, whose 2.04 ERA is the second-lowest in team history for a rookie through seven starts behind Nolan Ryan.

Taijuan Walker earned his first All-Star selection but has a 15.43 ERA in the second half. Carlos Carrasco, who tore his right hamstring in spring training, made his New York debut Friday night and Rich Hill, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 23, is slated to make his second start for his new club Saturday.

