Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Meta's first quarter earnings, revenue beat Wall Street's expectations

Instagram and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. posted better-than-expected results Wednesday for the first quarter thanks to strong advertising revenue on its social media platforms
Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By BARBARA ORTUTAY – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

Instagram and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. posted better-than-expected results Wednesday for the first quarter thanks to strong advertising revenue on its social media platforms.

Meta's stock climbed in extended trading after the results came out.

The company earned $16.64 billion, or $6.43 per share, in the January-March period, up 35% from $12.37 billion, or $4.71 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16% to $42.31 billion from $36.46 billion a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $5.23 per share on revenue of $41.34 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

For the current quarter, Meta forecast revenue in the range of $42.5 billion to $45.5 billion. Analysts are expecting $43.84 billion.

The Menlo Park, California-based company also raised its capital expenditures estimate for 2025 to $64 billion-$72 billion, up from its prior outlook of $60 billion-$65 billion. Meta said the new guidance “reflects additional data center investments to support our artificial intelligence efforts as well as an increase in the expected cost of infrastructure hardware.”

“We’ve had a strong start to an important year, our community continues to grow and our business is performing very well,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. “We’re making good progress on AI glasses and Meta AI, which now has almost 1 billion monthly actives.”

Zacks Investment Research analyst Andrew Rocco said that while many companies have not been providing guidance amid tariff concerns and an uncertain economic environment, the fact that Meta did is a “bullish sign.”

On Tuesday, Meta released a standalone AI app, called Meta AI, that includes a "discover" feed that lets users see how others are interacting with AI.

Meta shares jumped $24.20, or 4.4%, to $573.20 in after-hours trading. The stock is down about 8% year-to-date.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A Microsoft sign and logo are pictured at the company's headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

Credit: AP

Microsoft says quarterly profits up 18% as it weathers tech sector turbulence with cloud growth

1h ago

Google's parent begins year with robust growth despite legal, competitive and economic threats

Meta launches AI app, Zuckerberg chats with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at developer conference

The Latest

Laura Meissner stands in front of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) headquarters, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Credit: AP

Memorial wall to fallen USAID staffers is removed from the agency's former building

4m ago

The Latest: Trump speaks on ‘Investing in America’ following weak GDP report

15m ago

PWHL announces Seattle for 2nd expansion franchise, plans to add 2 more by 2026-27, AP source says

19m ago

Featured

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's big for World Heritage listing.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.