Metallica's epic Mexico City show comes to Apple Vision Pro, bringing viewers closer to their hits

“With Metallica on Apple Vision Pro, you feel like you’re right there: front row, backstage, and even on stage with one of the biggest bands of all time," said Tor Myhren, vice president of marketing communications at Apple.

The company said Apple built a custom stage layout featuring 14 of their immersive video cameras, including some that moved around the stage.

If you don't own one of the $3,500 headsets, don't worry. Customers are able to book a Vision Pro demo to experience Metallica's performance at their local Apple store.

Other performances that have been exclusively shown on the Vision Pro includes Alicia Keys and Raye. The Weeknd also had his immersive music experience called “The Weeknd: Open Hearts.”