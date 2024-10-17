Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'

Meta says it has laid off some employees, including staff at WhatsApp And Instagram, to realign its resources with its “strategic goals.”

A Meta spokesperson confirmed in a statement that some teams were making changes to align with their long-term goals and location strategy. Specific details on the number of impacted employees wasn't disclosed.

“This includes moving some teams to different locations, and moving some employees to different roles,” Meta said in a statement. "In situations like this when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees.”