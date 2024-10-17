Nation & World News

Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'

Meta says it has laid off some employees, including staff at WhatsApp And Instagram, to realign its resources with its “strategic goals.”
FILE - Mark Zuckerberg holds a pair of Orion AR glasses during the Meta Connect conferenceSept. 25, 2024, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Mark Zuckerberg holds a pair of Orion AR glasses during the Meta Connect conferenceSept. 25, 2024, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
By ZEN SOO – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Meta says it has laid off some employees, including staff at WhatsApp And Instagram, to realign its resources with its “strategic goals.”

A Meta spokesperson confirmed in a statement that some teams were making changes to align with their long-term goals and location strategy. Specific details on the number of impacted employees wasn't disclosed.

“This includes moving some teams to different locations, and moving some employees to different roles,” Meta said in a statement. "In situations like this when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees.”

The Verge, who first reported the layoffs, said cuts were made across teams that include messaging service WhatsApp and Instagram and Meta's virtual reality technology unit Reality Labs.

Among those affected was Jane Manchun Wong, a software engineer known for discovering unreleased features in popular social media apps prior to joining Meta in 2023.

Meta has had several rounds of layoffs to adjust its staffing after it hired aggressively during the pandemic. Earlier this year, it cut several jobs in Reality Labs after letting go of 11,000 employees in 2022. Last year, another 10,000 jobs were cut as CEO Mark Zuckerberg deemed 2023 a “year of efficiency.”

"I'm still trying to process this but I'm informed that my role at Meta has been impacted," Wong wrote in a public Threads post.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street falls from its records as oil prices tumble and tech...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Here’s how Delta performed in the third quarter, CrowdStrike outage and all
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Microsoft settles video gamers' lawsuit over Activision takeover
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as the US economy keeps humming6m ago
Middle East latest: 15 killed in Israeli strike on shelter in Gaza, Palestinians say11m ago
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Lowest temps in months; frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains2h ago
How does Georgia stack up on healthy school meals? Pretty good
Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far1h ago