Meta kills off misinformation tracking tool CrowdTangle despite pleas from researchers, journalists

CrowdTangle, “has been an essential tool in helping researchers parse through the vast amount of information on the platform and identify harmful content and threats,” it added.

In March, the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation sent Meta a similar letter asking it to keep the tool, which was available for free, functioning until January. That letter was also signed by several dozen groups and individual academic researchers.

"For years, CrowdTangle has represented an industry best practice for real-time platform transparency. It has become a lifeline for understanding how disinformation, hate speech, and voter suppression spread on Facebook, undermining civic discourse and democracy," the Mozilla letter said.

Meta has released an alternative to CrowdTangle, called the Meta Content Library. But access to it is limited to academic researchers and nonprofits, which excludes most news organizations. Critics have also complained that it's not as useful as CrowdTangle — at least not yet.

Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, said in a blog post last week that the company has been gathering feedback about Meta Content Library from "hundreds of researchers in order to make it more user-friendly and help them find the data they need for their work."

Meta acquired CrowdTangle in 2016.