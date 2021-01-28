Met Opera's revenue drops, breaks even with gifts, borrowing

The pandemic caused the Met to halt its 2019-20 season on March 12, forcing cancellation of the final 58 of 217 originally scheduled performances, and its entire 2020-21 season, wiping out 218 performances of 23 operas that raised total cancellations to 276. The orchestra's international tour for June 2021 also was called off.

The Met cut some administrative employees and stopped paying its union employees during the pandemic, though it continued health benefits for the orchestra and chorus.

It has used nonunion musicians for its streamed concerts from Europe, angering the union of its orchestra, local 802 of American Federation of Musicians. The Met last month locked out its stagehands in Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees because it has been unable to negotiate wage cuts during the pandemic. Gelb said the Met is exploring the use of outside workers to start construction of sets for next season’s new productions.

Gelb also wants to reopen contracts with Local 802 and with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents its singers and chorus, deals that expire in the summer of 2022.

“That is manifestation of the understandable frustration, fear and anger that our musicians have over not having been paid for so many months but I don’t think it’s justified,” Gelb said. “You would think in reading these kind of criticisms from people that we get the wrong impression, that we have hired some perhaps replacement or scab orchestra, which is certainly not the case. We’ve hired a couple of musicians for these pay-per-view events in Europe to enhance the experience for the audience of what are basically vocal recitals, they’re not orchestral concerts. And from a practical point of view and the other union aspects, there’s no way we could have used Met musicians.”

The Met hopes to get federal aid. Gelb said the money would be used to help fund bridge payments to union employees until performances resume. He does not intend cuts to future repertoire, saying the breath of offerings is needed to spark attendance and income.