ajc logo
X

Met Opera starts streaming of live performances to homes

National & World News
5 hours ago
The Metropolitan Opera is expanding its live telecasts to direct-to-home streaming in areas that don’t have movie theater transmissions, among them Brazil and Italy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is expanding its live telecasts to direct-to-home streaming in areas that don’t have movie theater transmissions, among them Brazil and Italy.

The Met launched its high-definition telecasts to movie theaters in December 2006 and plans 10 broadcasts per season.

The company said Monday that operas will be available for streams in 171 countries and territories beyond the 50 who have had movie-theater access. The cost will be $10-$20 per opera, which will be available for replays in a seven-day window. English, Spanish and French subtitles will be available for the streams.

About 2,000 movie theaters currently show the telecasts, and broadcasts will be available in the U.S. and Canada through location services and geo-fencing software to areas not near the movie transmissions.

Sales for home streaming start Oct. 17 ahead of this season’s first telecast, Cherubini’s “Medea” with Sondra Radvanovsky in an Italian translation starting Oct. 22.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Herschel Walker’s campaign in turmoil as adult son accuses him of violence 2h ago

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man’s body found floating in Chattahoochee River near Roswell park
5h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Roddy Jones: After Georgia Tech’s upset of Pitt, ‘other wins to be had’
7h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Roddy Jones: After Georgia Tech’s upset of Pitt, ‘other wins to be had’
7h ago

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: David J. Phillip

Phillies' Nola perfect through 6 innings against Astros
10m ago
Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks
10m ago
Wilson has sore shoulder, Broncos lose Williams, Gregory
11m ago
Featured

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
14h ago
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
15h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top