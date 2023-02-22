Met cuts season to 18 operas, matching fewest in 4 decades

There are new productions of Daniel Catán’s “Florencia en el Amazonas,” a 1996 work in a Mary Zimmerman staging that starts Nov. 16, and John Adams’ oratorio “El Niño” from 2000 starting on April 23, 2024, with conductor Marin Alsop making her Met debut.

In addition, the Met has revivals of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” which premiered in 2019, and Kevin Puts’ “The Hours,” which debuted last year and stars Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara and DiDonato.

“The reason why we have pruned our season to the degree we have is to concentrate our efforts on operas both new and old that we think are going to sell well,” Gelb said. “We haven’t settled on what the perfect number is. Maybe we never will, but I can’t imagine it being less than 18.”

The season includes a new Carrie Cracknell production of Bizet’s “Carmen” opening on New Year’s Eve and starring Aigul Akhmetshina, and a new-to-the-Met Mariusz Treliński staging of Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” opening on Feb. 26 next year.

The “X” production was first seen last May at the Detroit Opera and the “Forza” staging last month at the Teatr Wielki-Polish National Opera.

Pad attendance at the Met this season is 63%, up from 60% at this point last season in the return from a 1 1/2-season shutdown caused by the pandemic.

“Single ticket buyers represent 75% of our sales and the average age of a single ticket buyer is now 45 years old, which is remarkably younger than it was,” Gelb said. “My fear, though, is, of course, that some older members of the core audience may never come back. Hopefully some of them will.”

The Met is reducing its high-definition simulcasts to movie theaters to nine by not including “El Niño.” The Met dropped a scheduled 2014 telecast of Adams’ “The Death of Klinghoffer” due to what the company said then was concern over rising anti-Semitism, Gelb said the “El Niño” decision was not related.

Rolando Villazón’s staging of Bellini’s “Sonnambula" was cut and will be presented in the future, according to Gelb.

Michael Mayer’s production of Verdi’s “Aida,” pushed back from the canceled 2020-21 season, will be presented in 2024-25.