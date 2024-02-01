Messi's Inter Miami routed 6-0 by Al-Nassr in a friendly as Ronaldo watches from stands

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — What was billed as a potential final meeting between longtime rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo didn't materialize, but there was no doubt which of the superstars enjoyed Al-Nassr's 6-0 rout of Inter Miami more on Thursday.

Messi spent all but the final seven minutes on the Miami bench looking increasingly glum as Al-Nassr, cheered on by an appreciative Ronaldo sitting high in the Kingdom Arena stands recovering from a calf injury, ran riot in this friendly and scored three goals in the first 12 minutes.

Inside three minutes, Otavio fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Miami’s goal which had his Portuguese compatriot Ronaldo on his feet cheering and clapping. It happened again three minutes later as Brazil’s Anderson Talisca scored from close range.