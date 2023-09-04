Messi has 2 assists in front of star-studded crowd in Los Angeles as Inter Miami beats LAFC 3-1

Lionel Messi had two assists in front of a star-studded crowd as Inter Miami defeated Los Angeles Football Club 3-1

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
12 hours ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Messi had two assists in front of a star-studded crowd as Inter Miami defeated Los Angeles Football Club 3-1 Sunday night.

Facundo Farías, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana scored for Miami, which is unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions since Messi joined the club in mid-July.

Ryan Hollingshead scored for LAFC, which has dropped its last two.

Sunday's match though will be Messi's last with Miami for at least the next two weeks. The 36-year-old will be part of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador on Thursday and Bolivia five days later

Messi has 11 goals and eight assists for Miami, which is eight points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with eight regular-season matches remaining.

Miami’s visit to the defending MLS Cup champions was marked as one of the highlight games since Messi signed. It was viewed by 22,921 fans, a record for LAFC’s BMO Stadium.

It also vaulted into one of the most-demanded tickets in MLS’ 27-year history.

According to TickPick, the average purchase price for the match was $717, which was 515% more than the $110 before he signed.

By comparison, Beyonce’s concert at SoFi Stadium had an average purchase price of $493.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Prince Harry, LAFC co-owner Will Farrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Owen Wilson, Mario Lopez and Edward Norton.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunting also were at the game.

Messi had a wide-open shot in front of the net in the 38th minute, but McCarthy used his left foot to make the save.

Farías, who turned 21 on Aug. 28, made his second start since joining the club in late July and scored his first goal in the 14th minute.

Tomas Avilés made a great pass at midfield to as Farías was running up the right side of the field. Farías had an opening between two LAFC defenders and made a sliding shot with his outstretched right foot that beat LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy hit the far post and bounced in.

Alba doubled LAFC's advantage in the 51st minute with a left-footer. Messi had a 2-on-1 breakaway in the 83rd minute before passing to Campana, who had a wide-open shot at the net.

Hollingshead averted the shutout with a header off a corner kick.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County police

TOP LOCAL STORY
5 dead in crash on I-85 north of Atlanta3h ago

Credit: admin

Inmate dies after apparent seizure in Cobb County jail
44m ago

Georgia football staff member arrested for reckless driving, speeding
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Calvin Smyre selected by Biden to serve as UN delegate
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg caps rapid rise by getting captain's pick for Europe's Ryder...
3m ago
Putin says he won't renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says...
5m ago
Pope wants to keep big Vatican meeting on the church's future behind closed doors...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
18h ago
PHOTOS: 2023 Dragon Con Parade Atlanta
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top