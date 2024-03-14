Messi dealing with injury in right hamstring area, likely will miss Miami's match versus D.C. United

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is dealing with a leg injury that will likely cause him to miss the team's next match.

Messi checked out of Wednesday's 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half, and coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said the 36-year-old was experiencing discomfort in his right hamstring area. He was removed from the game as a precaution.

“He is overloaded in the right posterior,” Martino said through a translator. “We don't want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go further along (in the game), but it was bothering him so we preferred to have him get out of the game.”