X

Messi back in training with PSG after club lifts suspension

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Lionel Messi has returned to training with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates after the club lifted his suspension

Lionel Messi returned to training Monday with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates after the club lifted his suspension.

The French team announced Messi's return on its website, posting a picture of the former Barcelona player running with a ball at the club's training ground.

PSG did not officially say whether Messi's disciplinary punishment had been revoked, but a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the Argentina star resumed his training after the suspension was lifted.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The move suggests that the World Cup winner will be available for PSG’s next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday, barring an injury.

With four games left to play, PSG tops the league standings with a six-point lead over Lens.

PSG had not specified the length of the suspension, though French media reported it to be two weeks.

Messi missed practice last Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and the French club announced his suspension a day later. Messi apologized to the club and his teammates for traveling without PSG's permission.

Messi, who joined PSG in August 2021, is not expected to extend his contract with PSG beyond this season.

PSG fans hoped his arrival would result in an elusive Champions League title. Instead, the Qatari-backed club was eliminated in the round of 16 in consecutive seasons.

After a good start to the season, Messi has failed to replicate that form since returning from the World Cup. Still, he has scored 15 league goals and leads the French league with 15 assists.

Reports have linked him to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, a return to Barcelona, and a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Messi joined PSG after winning every major title with Barcelona. The Catalan club that Messi called home from the age of 13 couldn’t afford to keep him because of large debts and the Spanish league's financial regulations.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead5h ago

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal
44m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

MARTA’s relations with Atlanta council show signs of strain
19m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
6h ago

Credit: AP

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
3h ago
The Latest
Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
9m ago
Ex-Neo-Nazi guilty in 2017 slayings of Florida roommates
12m ago
Bidens to host UCONN, LSU basketball teams at WH this month
13m ago
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
3h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top