BreakingNews
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
X

Messi and PSG will talk after suspension, Galtier says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will have discussions about the Argentine player’s immediate future at the club when he returns from suspension

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will have discussions about the Argentine player's immediate future with the club when he returns from suspension, coach Christophe Galtier said Friday.

The World Cup champion was suspended by the club this week after he skipped practice to make a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi is not expected to extend his contract, and there are only five games remaining this season.

Galtier was asked at a news conference if he'll be able to count on the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner returning to the field after the suspension.

“We'll see when Leo returns what will happen,” Galtier said. “Obviously, there will be discussions with the entire club but also with Leo, who is the primary person involved.”

The club hasn't confirmed the length of the Argentina great's suspension but French media has reported it to be two weeks, which would mean he'd miss two games. PSG has a five-point lead over second-place Marseille.

Galtier said the club told him that Messi had been suspended, and he declined to say if he endorsed the decision.

“I did not have to make the decision," the coach said. "I was informed of the decision.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge5h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
17h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UK Conservatives take battering in key local elections
5m ago
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
10m ago
Hard to read? Oregon GOP boycott comes down to reading level
12m ago
Featured

Cinco de Mayo deals and where to celebrate around Atlanta
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
1h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top