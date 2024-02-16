Messi and Inter Miami close messy preseason with 1-1 draw against Newell's Old Boys

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami closed out their tumultuous Major League Soccer preseason with a 1-1 draw against Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys on Thursday night.

It was the first time that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner faced the club that both he and Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino grew up with as natives of Rosario, Argentina. Messi played there as a child before leaving to play for FC Barcelona, where he rose to soccer stardom. Martino played and coached for the club and holds the record for most appearances in club history.

With the stadium packed with fans excited to see Messi play, the 36-year-old star did not have much affect on the game. He missed a free kick in the first half, but looked healthy, surging forward and slicing through opponents with ease.