Nation & World News

Jury hears frantic 911 call from Michigan school shooter's dad: 'I have a missing gun'

A jury in Michigan has heard a frantic 911 call made by the father of a school shooter in 2021
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday played a recording of a desperate 911 call by the father of a Michigan school shooter as they tried to show jurors how he quickly determined that the teen might be the killer.

“I have a missing gun at my house. ... I raced home just to like find out, and I think my son took the gun,” James Crumbley said frantically, soon after a fruitless search of the house for the gun and ammunition.

“I don’t know if it’s him. I don’t know what’s going on. I am really freaking out. My son’s name is Ethan Crumbley,” the father said.

It was the last piece of evidence presented on the first day of James Crumbley's involuntary manslaughter trial in suburban Detroit. He isn't accused of knowing that 15-year-old Ethan planned to shoot up Oxford High School, but prosecutors allege that his gross negligence was a cause of the tragedy.

Four students were killed and seven people were wounded on Nov. 30, 2021. The shooter's mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was found guilty of the same involuntary manslaughter charges last month.

The Crumbleys are the first U.S. parents to be charged with having criminal responsibility for a mass school shooting committed by a child.

“This case isn’t about bad parenting — it’s not illegal to be a bad parent. It’s not kids doing kid things,” assistant prosecutor Marc Keast told jurors. “We’re talking about preventable mass murder.”

Keast emphasized a series of key points during his opening statement. He noted that James Crumbley, accompanied by his son, bought a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun four days before the shooting.

The father never told school staff about the purchase — or a trip to a shooting range that same weekend — when he and his wife were summoned to discuss a disturbing drawing on Ethan’s math assignment on the day of the shooting.

There was a gun on the paper that looked similar to the Sig Sauer, blood drops and a bullet, accompanied by the phrases: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

“Emergency,” Jennifer Crumbley messaged her husband before the meeting.

“My god,” he responded when he saw the drawing.

But the Crumbleys didn’t take Ethan home, and the school, concerned that he might be suicidal, didn’t demand it. No one checked the boy’s backpack for a gun, however, and the nine-minute shooting happened that afternoon.

Evidence from James Crumbley's wireless phone showed he made DoorDash deliveries after the meeting, investigator Ed Wagrowski testified. Crumbley didn't search his home until after learning about the shooting.

James Crumbley missed an “incredible opportunity” to save lives that day, Keast said.

He displayed a picture of a gun lock, still in a package, for the jury.

“It was never used,” the prosecutor said.

“This nightmare — these murders — were preventable by him, foreseeable by him,” Keast said.

But defense attorney Mariell Lehman said James Crumbley was being portrayed in the wrong way.

“James Crumbley was not aware that his son had access to that firearm,” she told jurors. “You will hear testimony that access was not allowed in James Crumbley's mind. You will not hear that James Crumbley even suspected that his son was a danger.”

Prosecutors also allege that the Crumbleys ignored their son’s pleas for help for mental distress. Ethan told a friend that James Crumbley’s response was to tell the boy to “suck it up,” according to text messages introduced by Wagrowski.

“I am mentally and physically dying,” Ethan told the friend in April 2021.

Before the day began, Judge Cheryl Matthews made rulings that could benefit James Crumbley. She said prosecutors can’t use text messages between son and mother that suggested he was having hallucinations about demons months before the shooting.

The messages were used as evidence at Jennifer Crumbley’s trial.

The first witness at James Crumbley's trial Thursday was Molly Darnell, a faculty member who was shot by a bullet that pierced her office door. Darnell, one of seven people wounded that day, stood, removed a jacket and showed jurors the spot on her upper left arm.

Darnell said that while she hid behind a cabinet, she texted her husband without telling him she had been shot.

“I love you,” she wrote. “Active shooter.”

Ethan, now 17, is serving a life prison sentence for murder and terrorism.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, is scheduled to return to court for her sentence on April 9. Her minimum prison term could be as high as 10 years.

___

Follow Ed White on X, formerly Twitter: @edwritez

Forensic expert Edward Wagrowski becomes emotional as he testifies during James Crumbley's trial in the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oxford High School educator Molly Darnell becomes emotional during her testimony at the trial of James Crumbley on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oxford High School educator Molly Darnell shows the jury her gunshot wound during the trial of James Crumbley on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Crumbley becomes emotional during the testimony of Oxford High School educator Molly Darnell as he sits with his attorney Mariell Lehman on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Crumbley, left, stands with his attorney Mariell Lehman as Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews swears in the jury before Crumbley's trial on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. 9Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast presents photos to the jury of James Crumbley at left at a shooting range with his son Ethan Crumbley during opening statements of James Crumbley's trial in the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security footage is shown to the jury of sheriff's deputies escorting Molly Darnell out of Oxford High school after she sustained a gunshot wound on Nov. 30, 2021 during the trial of James Crumbley on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast presents a photo of the gun purchased by James Crumbley for his son, to the jury during opening statements of James Crumbley's trial in the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland County judge Cheryl Matthews, addresses the validity of some evidence before the James Crumbley's trial on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast makes opening statements, in the trial of James Crumbley in the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast presents a photo to the jury of the math test sheet drawn on by Ethan Crumbley before he followed through with a deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021 during opening statements at the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. 9Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Crumbley sits with his attorney Mariell Lehman in the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews during his trial on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Crumbley enters the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews before his trial on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mariell Lehman, attorney for James Crumbley, makes opening statements in the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews during his trial on Thursday, March. 7, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley, 47, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory2h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
2h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Activist arrested after training center protest at Midtown construction site
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A small earthquake and 'Moodus Noises' are nothing new for one Connecticut town
9m ago
Haiti extends a state of emergency and nighttime curfew to try and repel widespread gang...
9m ago
For social platforms, the outage was short. But people's stories vanished, and that's no...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
2h ago