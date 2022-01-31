Merz takes over as center-right opposition leader in Germany

The 66-year-old conservative, a one-time rival and longtime critic of Merkel, emerged victorious from a ballot of the party's membership in December, beating two other contenders. He was endorsed by a party convention just over a week ago — a result that, for legal reasons, needed formal confirmation in a postal ballot. In that ballot, the party said Monday, Merz won 837 out of the 895 votes submitted.

Merz became party leader at his third attempt after predecessor Armin Laschet led the Union bloc, which the CDU dominates, to its worst-ever national election result in September. New Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose center-left Social Democrats narrowly won, put together a three-party coalition that sent the conservative bloc into opposition.