TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-285 crash investigation causing delays heading to airport
Meryl Streep wins Spain's Princess of Asturias award

50 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — Meryl Streep has won one of Spain’s most prestigious awards in the arts for her long career of acting excellence, the jury of the Princess of Asturias awards said Wednesday.

The jury said that in her nearly five decades on screen, Streep has “developed a brilliant career that given life to full and complex feminine characters which inspire reflection and a critical spirit in the spectator.”

The 73-year-old actor has won multiple accolades, including three Oscars for her work in “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie's Choice” and “The Iron Lady.”

The 50,000-euro ($55,000) award is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, science and other areas that are handed out annually by the foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

Flamenco musical artists Carmen Linares and María Pagés won the arts award last year. Other past winners include English director Peter Brook, and American directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.

The prizes are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. The awards ceremony takes place each October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

