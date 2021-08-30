Merkel's would-be heir seeks rebound after election debate

The experienced and unflappable Scholz, the vice chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's outgoing coalition government, has seen his personal ratings rise in surveys that suggest many voters aren't impressed with the choices for chancellor that they face.

“Let's let voters decide what they think is chancellor-like,” Laschet said when asked at a news conference about the positive reviews of Scholz's performance. “If you want Angela Merkel's politics, you have to get away from this completely state-oriented Social Democratic election program.”

“I didn't notice anything along those lines yesterday, and I didn't see him as ... a firework show of ideas,” he added.

He once again assailed Scholz for refusing to rule out a coalition with the hard-left opposition Left Party, a possibility that the Union has repeatedly raised as its own ratings sink.

“That's not chancellor-like,” Scholz said. “The chancellor would have given a clear answer.”

Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, sought to focus Monday on his pledges: no tax raises, modernization, security and more coherence in foreign policy decisions.

He promoted his climate policy, which foresees making Germany "climate-neutral” by 2045 while still preserving industrial jobs, and has been criticized by the Greens as half-hearted.

“We are counting on innovation, on market mechanisms, which from our point of view are more promising than the bans we heard about again yesterday evening from the Social Democrats and Greens,” Laschet said.

The Social Democrats declared themselves satisfied with the debate. The party's general secretary, Lars Klingbeil, said Laschet is “fighting for his personal future" and still needs to convince his own party that he should be Germany's next leader.

“We will go at full throttle for 27 days now ... we want Olaf Scholz to become chancellor, and yesterday was an important milestone for that,” Klingbeil told n-tv television.

Two more debates follow, on Sept. 12 and 19.

Caption Armin Laschet, candidate for chancellor of Germany's center-right block of the Christian Union parties speaks with Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to a Christian Democratic Union party meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

