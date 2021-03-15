Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

In both states that voted Sunday, the results make three-way coalitions between the Greens, Social Democrats and pro-business Free Democrats possible — highlighting the possibility, though it has seemed a long shot so far, of such an alliance at national level.

So far, the Union bloc of Merkel's CDU and Bavaria's Christian Social Union leads polls by a distance from the Greens and Social Democrats, despite softening support. But it can't count on a popular incumbent in the Sept. 26 election for Germany's parliament, since Merkel isn't seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power.

CSU leader Markus Soeder, Bavaria's governor and — along with Laschet — one of two serious contenders to be the Union's candidate to replace Merkel, described the results as a “wake-up call.”

“One thing is clear since yesterday evening: theoretically, there are majorities beyond the Union,” Soeder said. “So the belief or hope that 1 or 2% more or less doesn't matter, that the Union will have the chancellor in any case, is no longer 100% certain since yesterday evening.”

“That means we won't be able to get through the federal election in September in the sleeping car,” he added. “We need a clear direction, a clear strategy.”

He called for vaccinations to be stepped up and for the center-right to offer “new people with new momentum” for the time after the election.

Laschet, who was elected as CDU leader in January, set a more upbeat tone at a news conference in Berlin.

Laschet insisted that Sunday's setback for his party doesn't affect the decision on who will run for chancellor. The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state said the plan for him and Soeder, who hasn't officially declared his ambitions, to choose a candidate between Easter and late May hasn't changed.

He called for less finger-pointing in Merkel's current government and downplayed chances of a three-party coalition excluding the Union, voicing doubt that rivals would campaign for it. “We must do everything to be so strong that we have an influence on the formation of the next government,” he said.

Sunday's votes gave the environmentalist and traditionally left-leaning Greens new confidence for the national election campaign, in which they are expected to make their first bid for the chancellery. Co-leader Annalena Baerbock said a decision on the candidate will be made “in the coming weeks.”

The Greens' general secretary, Michael Kellner, noted that this is the first time since West Germany's first election in 1949 that there is no incumbent seeking re-election. “The race is open and that gives us a huge opportunity,” he told ARD television.

The elections gave some comfort to the Social Democrats, currently the junior partners in Merkel's government, who have been struggling with dismal federal poll ratings.

The Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, said the results showed that “forming a government is possible without the CDU.”

The far-right Alternative for Germany didn't benefit from discontent. It has opposed coronavirus restrictions and is in a court standoff with the domestic intelligence agency over whether it can be put under observation as a “suspected case” of right-wing extremism.

The party lost about a third of its support compared with strong showings in 2016, taking 9.7% of the vote in Baden-Wuerttemberg and 8.3% in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Markus Soeder, CSU party leader and Minister-President of Bavaria, talks to the media in Munich, Germany, Monday, March 15, 2021. Two German state election defeats have put the spotlight on chances of a government without Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc after September's national vote. CSU leader Markus Soeder, the governor of Bavaria and one of two serious contenders to be the center-right candidate to replace Merkel, described the results as a “wake-up call.” (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Kneffel Credit: Peter Kneffel

The leaders of Germany's Green party Annalena Baerbock, right, and Robert Habeck attend a press conference on Monday, March 15, 2021 in Berlin, Germany, one day after regional elections in the federal states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wuerttemberg. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool via AP) Credit: Tobias Schwarz Credit: Tobias Schwarz

The headquartes of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, the party of Chancellor Angela Merkel, reflected in a puddle in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 14, 2021. Regional election in federal German states Baden Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate are held today. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Winfried Kretschmann, Minister President of Baden-Wuerttemberg and top candidate of the Green Party, waves after the announcement of the first results of the state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg in Stuttgart, Germany, March 14, 2021. Exit polls are pointing to defeats for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party CDU in two German state elections. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP) Credit: Uli Deck Credit: Uli Deck

Federal Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet arrives for CDU committee meetings in front of party headquarters, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 15, 2021. After the state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the Union is discussing the consequences. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

Social democratic prime minister of Rhineland-Palatinate Malu Dreyer smiles after hearing first results of the federal state elections in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, March 14, 2021. The German federal states of Baden-Wurttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate have elections on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst