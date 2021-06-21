Merkel's bloc pledges stability, renewal to German voters

“Our offer is that we will combine climate protection with economic strength and social security,” he said. “We will make Germany a climate-neutral industrial country with good and secure jobs.”

The Union pledged to implement the government’s existing goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045.

The program is vague, though, on how prices for emitting carbon dioxide will develop. It says “we want to streamline the growth path of CO2 pricing and move as quickly as possible to European emissions trading for mobility and heating."

Challenged about the lack of a set CO2 price pledge, Laschet said the aim is for it to be determined by the market rather than politicians. The Union aims to offset increases by reducing the cost of electricity.

The bloc is sticking to the aim of a balanced budget, which Germany managed for years under Merkel but was thrown off course by the coronavirus pandemic. And it stands by the German center-right's aversion to tax increases, even after massive spending to counter the COVID-19 crisis.

“The core question is ... do you think you bring in more money through tax increases? Or are you convinced by the experience that we had before the pandemic, that we had no tax increases for years but the state took in more money anyway because there was economic growth?” Laschet asked.

Cutting back on bureaucracy and regulation will bring in more tax income, he said. But he added that “this isn't a program of big tax cuts ... that isn't realistic at the moment.”

Laschet's Green opponent, Annalena Baerbock, contended that the Union's program is geared to high earners and the tax relief it is offering would lead to a “massive decline in public investment." She also faulted its climate proposals.

