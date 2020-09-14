Merkel leads EU talks with China looking to ease tensions

Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, was backed by Council President Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, at the video conference.

The talks between two of the world's three largest economies and traders was an opportunity for Brussels and Beijing to take stock of their ties, with the Europeans wanting to focus on economic issues, reform of the World Trade Organization, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.