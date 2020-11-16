Merkel, German governors to eye results of partial lockdown

Germany went into a partial lockdown at the beginning of November that included closing restaurants, cafes and cultural institutions but left open schools and stores after virus figures spiked exponentially in October.

The rise of new infections has since slowed, but on Friday the country still registered a record of 23,542 newly confirmed cases. On Monday, 10,824 new cases were reported by the country’s disease control center, but figures are usually lower at the beginning of the week due to less testing and delayed reporting.