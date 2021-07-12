Merkel doubts Biden meeting will solve gas pipeline dispute

Merkel's comments to reporters in Berlin came ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has warned that Nord Stream 2 poses a threat to his country's energy security. Should Russia route all of its gas around Ukraine in future, the country might be cut off from the supplies it needs, putting it at further risk of being pressured by Moscow.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and supports separatists in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas.

Zelenskyy said he was looking for guarantees that Ukraine will remain a transit country for Russian gas beyond 2024. He also suggested that the gas issue should become part of four-way talks between his country, Russia, Germany and France on solving the conflict in eastern Ukraine and that the United States could join those negotiations.

Merkel said she took Ukraine's concerns seriously and that Germany and the European Union would use their weight in negotiations with Russia to ensure the agreements are extended.

“We have promised this to Ukraine and we will stick to that. I keep my promises and I believe that is true also for any future German chancellor,” she said.

Merkel isn't running for a fifth term in Germany's national election on Sept. 26.

She also announced that Germany will give Ukraine 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, with more shots possibly to come.

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky give statements ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 12, 2021. (Stefanie Loos/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefanie Loos Credit: Stefanie Loos

