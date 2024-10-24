Merger of handbag makers Tapestry, Capri halted as judge sides with FTC in antitrust case

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. District judge has halted the merger between makers of Coach and Michael Kors handbags, saying it would reduce competition and hurt consumers.

In her ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon noted that Tapestry Inc. and Capri Holdings are “close competitors” and that the merger would result in “the loss of head-to-head competition" and raise prices for shoppers.

The decision followed seven days of testimony.